Ukrainian troops shell Donetsk, nearby village — DPR

DONETSK, June 29. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine opened fire from Grad multiple-launch rocket systems at the city of Donetsk and the nearby village of Novobakhmutovka late on Tuesday, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire said.

"Shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups were registered in the following areas: the village of Novobakhmutovka <…> at 21:07 [Moscow time]: 20 Grad rockets fired, at 21:12 - the city of Donetsk: 10 Grad rockets fired," the mission said in its Telegram channel.