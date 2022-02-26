Humanitarian corridor established for surrendered Ukrainian forces - DPR

DONETSK, February 26. /TASS/. Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) People’s Militia established a humanitarian corridor for surrendered Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen, they will be provided with food and medical aid, People’s Militia head Eduard Basurin announced Saturday.

"Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen, who voluntarily lay down their weapons, continue to exit the hostilities area via the humanitarian corridor organized for them," he said. "Everyone in need are being provided with medical aid, clothes and food."

Basurin once again addressed Ukrainian soldiers and officers, urging them to "save their lives by voluntarily rejecting participation in hostilities."

"Do not risk your lives for the criminal Ukrainian regime and oligarchs," he explained.