Kiev to view Moscow recognizing DPR, LPR as ‘de facto exit’ from Minsk-2 — top diplomat

KIEV, February 15. /TASS/. Ukraine will consider the approval of an appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) by the Russian State Duma as Moscow’s exit from the Minsk Accords which it signed as a mediator, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said on Tuesday.

"As for the possible recognition of the LPR and DPR by the Russian Duma. I would like to reiterate Ukraine’s invariable stance: in case of approving the decision on recognition, Russia will de facto and de jure leave the Minsk Accords with all collateral consequences," he said at a briefing.

The Ukrainian top diplomat noted that Ukraine informed their partners of this stance.

Moscow repeatedly stressed that Russia is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict and consistently supports the complete and strict implementation of the Minsk Accords which it signed as a mediator in the peaceful settlement process.