Kazakhstan’s president urges protesters not to follow calls of ‘destructive individuals’

NUR-SULTAN, January 4. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has called on protesters not to follow the calls of "destructive individuals," who are seeking to undermine the society’s unity.

"I’m calling on the demonstrators not to follow the calls of destructive persons who are interested in undermining the stability and unity of our society. Other demands of a socio-economic nature will be considered separately, including at tomorrow's working meeting in the capital," Tokayev wrote in his Twitter account on Tuesday.