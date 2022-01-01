Ukraine’s civilized development impossible without banishing Nazism — Crimean leader

SIMFEROPOL, January 1. /TASS/. Saturday’s torchlight procession in honor of Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera demonstrated to the whole world that Nazism in Ukraine is a reality and the country’s civilized development will be impossible without denazification, Crimea’s head Sergey Aksyonov has said.

Earlier on Saturday, nationalist organizations held a torchlight procession on Kiev’s central streets on the occasion of an anniversary of Bandera’s birth. The march ended near the office of Ukraine’s president Vladimir Zelensky. About one thousand people took part.

"The demonstrators showed the whole world the Nazi essence of the regime in Kiev. Banderitism is an ideological plague that is killing Ukraine. This ideology relies on misanthropic and utopian ideas. As a matter of fact, it is an ideology of a destructive sect. It is absolutely no good for building a state," Aksyonov wrote in his Telegram channel.

He stressed that this ideology was unmistakably present in Kiev’s policies of "insane Russophobia, unachievable aims and futile ambitions, such as accession to NATO and the ‘return’ of Crimea."

"I am certain that the first step to be taken after the collapse of the regime in Kiev should be denazification of Ukraine. Without that any civilized development will be impossible," Aksyonov added.