US Treasury introduces sanctions against Belarusian sovereign debt

WASHINGTON, December 2. /TASS/. The US Department of the Treasury introduced sanctions against Belarusian government bonds and banned transactions with new bonds released after December 2 and with the maturity over 90 days. The document was posted on the Treasury’s website on Thursday.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) made the decision after consultations with the US State Department to impose a ban on any operations with "new debt with a maturity of greater than 90 days issued on or after December 2, 2021 by the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Belarus or the Development Bank of the Republic of Belarus," the document says.

Earlier on Thursday, the EU approved the fifth package of sanctions against Belarus in view of the migration crisis on the Belarusian border.