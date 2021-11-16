Minsk regards use of force by Polish border guards as violence against people in Belarus

MINSK, November 16. /TASS/. Minsk has recorded the use of riot control weapons by the Polish border guards against the refugees at the Belarusian border on Tuesday and considers it as violent actions against people on the territory of Belarus.

"We have recorded the use of riot control weapons and ammunition by the Polish border guards against unarmed people on the Belarusian side. This is regarded as nothing but violent actions against persons who are on the territory of another country," the press service of the State Border Committee of Belarus told TASS. The committee noted that the Belarusian side is launching an investigation into the incident.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Polish border guards used a water cannon and unleashed tear gas on the border with Belarus in response to actions by migrants who started to pelt them with sticks and stones.

A group of about 100 migrants on the border with Poland began to hurl stones and sticks at Polish border guards. In response, they detonated several stun grenades and used a water cannon, pushing the migrants away from the fence. Belarusian border guards are not interfering in migrants’ clashes with the Polish forces, TASS reported.

Over 2,000 migrants mostly from Iraq have been stranded on the Belarusian-Polish border for the ninth day. They are seeking to get to Germany via Poland. On November 15, the migrants left the impromptu camp near the Belarusian Bruzgi border checkpoint and are now situated right in front of the Polish fences at the border. The Polish forces have beefed up their presence at the border checkpoint near the settlement of Kuznica.