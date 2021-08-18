Afghan embassy in Tajikistan asks Interpol to detain Ghani — agency

TEHRAN, August 18. /TASS/. The Afghan embassy in Tajikistan has asked Interpol to detain the former president, Ashraf Ghani, for the theft of public funds, the TV broadcaster TOLO News quoted a source as saying.

Also, the embassy asked for similar charges to be applied to former national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib and former chief of the presidential staff Fazl Mahmood Fazli. The embassy believes that this measure will help return the stolen funds to Afghanistan.

On August 16, a source at the Russian embassy in Kabul told TASS that Ghani had fled Afghanistan on a helicopter loaded with cash.

After the United States declared an end to the armed operation in Afghanistan and the beginning of the troop pullout, the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) launched a massive offensive on government forces. By August 15, it entered Kabul without meeting any resistance. Ghani stepped down and fled. The Western countries are currently evacuating their citizens, including diplomats.