US, German advisors discuss Russia, Ukraine, Nord Stream 2 - White House

WASHINGTON, June 3. /TASS/. US National Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed Russia, Ukraine and European energy security with German Foreign Policy Advisor Jan Hecker, White House National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said in a statement, adding that a bilateral governmental expert group held consultations on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

"They talked about the upcoming G7 leaders meeting and NATO summit, the importance of securing Europe’s energy future, collective efforts to share COVID-19 vaccines, coordination on cybersecurity and response to ransomware attacks, and foreign policy priorities including Russia, Ukraine, Iran, the Sahel, and the Western Balkans," the statement says.

Besides, the spokeswoman noted, "experts from both governments discussed the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, including U.S. concerns about the risks it poses to Ukraine and European energy security."

At the same time, US Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh met with German Economy Advisor Lars-Hendrik Roller and discussed "a range of economic issues, including objectives for the upcoming G7 Leaders meetings, vaccine dose sharing, forced labor, post-COVID economic recovery, and 5G security."

On Tuesday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas confirmed that the German government representatives hold talks with the US administration on the Nord Stream 2 project and settlement of disagreements over the pipeline construction.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel stated that German will continue to discuss the pipeline with the US, adding that Berlin opposes extraterritorial sanctions.