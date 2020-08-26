Israel strikes Hamas targets

TASS, August 26. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip Wednesday in response to launches of balloons with attached explosives there, the IDF said via Twitter.

"Over the last few weeks, terrorists in Gaza have launched hundreds of explosive balloons into Israel. In response, our aircraft just targeted Hamas underground infrastructure in Gaza. We will act against any terror activity aimed at Israeli civilians," the IDF noted.

Explosive balloon launches from the Gaza Strip to the Israeli territory resumed in early August after a lengthy break. They caused dozens of fires in Israel, but no reports of casualties emerged.

In response to this move, Israel shut down Kerem Shalom border crossing on August 11, while Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on August 12 ordered to reduce fishing area for Palestinians near the Gaza Strip from fifteen nautical miles (28 km) to eight (15 km). Throughout the month, the Israeli armed forces have repeatedly struck Hamas military facilities in the Gaza Strip in response to the launches of explosive balloons and missiles.