Russian PM, Turkish Vice President discuss fight against coronavirus, joint projects

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay have had a phone call to discuss measures against coronavirus and work to bring both countries’ citizens home as well as paid attention to issues of trade and economic cooperation and implementation of joint projects, the Russian cabinet’s press service reported Wednesday.

"Mikhail Mishustin and Fuat Oktay exchanged opinions on measures taken in Russia and Turkey to curb the spread of coronavirus infection and organization of work to return citizens of the two countries. Special attention was placed on issues of trade and economic cooperation and joint efforts to boost bilateral trade. [They] also touched upon the topics of implementing large-scale industrial and energy projects, including the construction of Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant in Turkey as well as operation of the TurkStream gas pipeline," the statement says.

Mishustin and Oktay also agrees to ramp up cooperation in transport and agriculture as well as other spheres that interest both parties, the service added.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call discussed boosting joint efforts to counter coronavirus as well as developments in Syria, cooperation in the energy sector and other areas.