Johnson urges House of Commons to vote for holding snap election on December 12

LONDON, October 24. /TASS/. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on the House of Commons to agree to hold snap parliamentary election on December 12.

Johnson told ITV channel that if members of the House of Commons want to have more time to study the deal with the European Union on Brexit, they will have to agree to hold snap election on December 12. He also urged the opposition to support the governemnt's initiative on organizing a vote on this issue which could be held as early as next Monday.

Leader of the UK House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg confirmed that the issue on holding early parliamentary election will be submitted for voting on Monday. Rees-Mogg noted that if the House of Commons supports holding snap election on December 12, the parliament will be dissolved on November 6. Before that, parliament members will have time to discuss the new Brexit deal reached by London and Brussels on October 17.