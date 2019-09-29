Austrian People's Party wins election with 38.4% of votes

VIENNA, September 29. /TASS/. The conservative Austrian People's Party chaired by former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has won 38.4% votes (73 seats) in the snap election to the National Council (lower house of parliament) after all ballots had been counted, the Austrian Interior Ministry reported on Sunday.

Austria's Social-Democratic Party came in second with 21.5% votes (41 seats), followed by right-wing Freedom Party of Austria with 17.3% votes (32 seats), the Austrian Green Party with 12.4% votes (23 seats), and the New Austria and Liberal Forum with 7.4% votes (14 seats).

The Austrian Interior Ministry will announce the final results of the polls in the next few days after those who voted by mail are incorporated in the count.