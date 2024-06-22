Russian-Georgian movie receives award at Shanghai Film Festival

SHANGHAI, June 22. /TASS/. A collaborative effort from Russia and Georgia called "Snowflakes In My Yard" by Bakur Bakuradze has won a Golden Goblet in the Best Director category at the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival.

The motion picture’s world premiere took place at the festival on June 18. "This is my first major best director award and it was unexpected," Bakuradze told a TASS correspondent.

This year, the film contest includes 50 movies from 29 countries and regions. Russia has also presented Alexander Khramtsov’s The Brook that Ran Back to the Mountain in the best short animated film category.

Among other winners are films from China, Iran, Israel, Japan and Kazakhstan.

SIFF

The Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) has been held since 1993. Oliver Stone, Karen Shakhnazarov and other famous filmmakers have served on the festival’s jury in the past. SIFF is not just a regional event, attracting celebrities from all over the world. Over the years, the festival has witnessed the development of China’s film industry and has become a platform for international exchange and cultural cooperation.

Russian films often make it into the SIFF competition program. In 2019, Pavel Lungin’s "Brotherhood" won for Best Screenplay. In 2017, two Gold Goblets in the Best Cinematography and Best Screenplay categories were awarded to Ivan Bolotnikov’s film "Kharms."

In 2021, the Russian drama "The Conscience" directed by Alexey Kozlov received awards in two categories, winning for Best Script and Best Cinematography. Last year, the Russian short film "The House We Had" directed by Andrey Krechetov won Best Short Film.