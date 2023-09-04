Swedish police report riots in Malmo after latest Quran-burning rally

STOCKHOLM, September 4. /TASS/. Riots broke out in the Swedish city of Malmo after the most recent Quran-burning rally there, the SVT TV reported, citing police.

According to the channel, the riots took place early on Monday. The police said that a number of cars were set on fire and several people threw stones at police vehicles.

On Sunday, Iraqi-born immigrant Salwan Momika held another rally in Malmo, burning the Muslim holy book. Several people were arrested.

On June 28, with police permission, Momika tore pages from the Quran and set them on fire in Medborjarplatsen square in central Stockholm. At a similar rally in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm on July 20, Momika and a second organizer, Salwan Najem, kicked the holy book, and again set fire to pages of the Quran in front of the parliament building on July 31 and August 14. Momika also held a rally in front of the Iranian embassy.

Sveriges Radio reported on August 22 that Momika has sent 12 new requests for similar actions in Stockholm, Malmo and Orebro over the next three weeks. The demonstrations have sparked outrage among Muslims around the world. Against this backdrop, relations between Sweden and Turkey, from which Stockholm is awaiting approval of its application to join NATO, have deteriorated.