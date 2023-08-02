Marine, aircraft traffic restricted in Kerch Strait — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Movement in the Kerch Strait has been restricted for surface and underwater vessels as well as aircraft, with the exception of ships sailing during daylight hours along fairways and recommended routes through the Kerch Strait in transit or to ports in the Kerch Strait, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on its website.

"The navigation of all vessels, water and underwater transport, anchoring, docking and flying aircraft, people being in the water as well as other activities are banned in the area bounded by the coastline, <...> with the exception of vessels sailing during daylight hours along fairways and recommended routes through the Kerch Strait in transit or to ports located in the Kerch Strait," the statement said.

It is noted that an inspection area has been set up for vessels sailing from the Black Sea.