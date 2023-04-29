Games of Future a unique event that has never been held before, says Putin

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has recorded a video address to participants and guests of the ceremony launching the countdown to the first international tournament ‘Games of the Future,’ according to the video posted on the Kremlin website on Saturday.

"Today is the start of the countdown to the first-ever international Games of the Future tournament, which is, without exaggeration, a unique event that has never been held before," Putin said. "The Games of the Future will combine e-sports and conventional sports, video games, virtual and augmented reality tournaments, as well as traditional football, basketball, hockey and MMA matches, all on one platform."

The president added that the competitions would once again prove that "a modern person, a person of the future, is a harmonious individual, fit both physically and intellectually."

"I am convinced that the Games of the Future will make this truth evident in its entirety," the president added.

In addition, Putin pointed out that the Russians are proud that the tournament originated in Russia and that phygital sport, which is becoming increasingly popular, offers new opportunities, scope and prospects for the country.

The president added that there was "not much time to go before the Games of the Future begin." He wished the tournament participants "to make every coming month and week count and to focus on preparations in order to enter this competitive marathon 300 days from now and to demonstrate the best of their abilities and talents.".