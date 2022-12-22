Head of Chechnya announces Putin awarded him Order of Alexander Nevsky

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin presented him with the Order of Alexander Nevsky.

"By decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin, I was honored with a prestigious award - the Order of Alexander Nevsky. Such an assessment of my modest service for the benefit of our Homeland is a great honor for me. I am immensely proud to receive such a significant award from the Commander-in-Chief, who is a shining example for all of us of what a true leader and a true patriot looks like," the Head of Chechnya said on his Telegram channel Thursday.

Kadyrov attached a joint photo with Putin to the post and thanked Putin for the high praise of his achievements and assured him that he has no intention of slowing down.

Earlier in July, Kadyrov said that Putin awarded him the Order of Alexander Nevsky on the recommendation of Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin.