Putin to hold Strategic Development and National Projects Council meeting

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a videoconference meeting with the Strategic Development and National Projects council on Thursday, December 15, the Kremlin’s press service said on Wednesday.

"The plan is to discuss matters of providing technological sovereignty and investment support during the meeting," the Kremlin said.

In particular, application of industrial mortgage measures to support priority products output, and development of production facilities in some regions, including industrial clusters, will be discussed, the Kremlin informed.

The previous Council meeting was held in June 2022. Such meetings are held once every six months to measure the progress in achieving national development goals, the Russian leader said earlier.