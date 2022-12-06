Majority of Moldovans consider Russia country’s best partner — opinion poll

CHISINAU, December 6. /TASS/. Most Moldovans consider Russia to be their country’s best partner in the spheres of economy, politics and security, according to the results of a public opinion poll released by the Institute of Marketing and Polls (IMAS) on Tuesday.

"As many as 38% of those polled spoke in favor of partnership with Russia in the economic sphere, 30% opted for the European Union, and 12% - for Romania. Only four percent chose partnership with the United States, and two percent favored China and NATO each. In the sphere of politics, Russia was chosen by 37% of the respondents, the European Union - by 29%, Romania - by 11%, the United States - by 5%, China - by 1%, and NATO - by 3%. In the sphere of security, 36% of the polled said they considered Russia a reliable partner. The European Union scored 21%, Romania and NATO - 10% each, the United States - 5%, and China - 1%," the pollster said.

The poll involving 1,100 people in 90 settlements was conducted from November 10 to 29. The margin of error is three percent.

According to poll results, 62% of respondents think that Moldova should have close relations with Russia, 21% want neutral relations, 10% want remote relations, and only five percent spoke in favor of severing relations with Russia. Meanwhile, 45% think that Russia and Moldova are estranged from each other and 31% think that there are no relations between the two countries.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu and Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita have repeatedly said that after the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine relations with Moscow have been practically frozen, with lines of communication being maintained only at the level of diplomatic missions.