Materials of criminal cases for tribunal to be legitimate in Russia — LPR ombudswoman

LUGANSK, September 30. /TASS/. Materials collected in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) for tribunals of Ukrainian war criminals will be legitimate in Russia after the republic became part of the Russian Federation, LPR human rights ombudswoman Viktoria Serdyukova told TASS on Friday.

"Materials of criminal cases, which have been collected by now in the republic against war criminals, will be legalized in Russia from the judicial point of view after the republic’s accession to Russia," she said.

Russia’s position on global arena will ensure that the world "will hear about these crimes." "It will be easier and quicker for us to organize this tribunal based on the mechanisms in the international framework Russia has," she stressed.

LPR’s head, Leonid Pasechnik, told TASS earlier that prisoners of war who are held in the republic will stand trial. He stressed that all those who were involved in mass killings of Donbass residents will face tribunal and will be duly punished.