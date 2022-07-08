Russian Church slams Canada’s sanctions against Patriarch Kirill

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The Collective West is reluctant to try to find "areas of common interest" with Russia but is seeking to stir up trouble wherever it can, head of the African Patriarchal Exarchate of the Russian Orthodox Church Metropolitan of Klin Leonid said on Friday, commenting on Canada’s sanctions against Russian Patriarch Kirill.

It was reported earlier on Friday that Canada had supplemented its anti-Russian sanction list and included Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill on it.

"Instead of trying to find any areas of common interest, the collective West is deliberately seeking to make trouble wherever it can. Well, I will repeat once again: we don’t need such games," he wrote on his Telegram channel.