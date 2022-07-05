French Foreign Ministry confirms death of another mercenary in Ukraine

PARIS, July 5. /TASS/. The French Foreign Ministry confirmed the death of a French citizen who fought in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Ministry press office said Tuesday.

"We have learned the sad news about his demise. We express out condolences to his family; relevant divisions of the Ministry are contacting them," the Ministry spokesman said during a briefing.

He also pointed out that "the entire territory of Ukraine is a combat zone."

"In this regard, we categorically discourage visiting Ukraine for any reason," the spokesman said.

Earlier, the RTL radio reported that a French mercenary was confirmed dead in Ukraine. According to the report, Adrian D., 20, died near Kharkov because of a shrapnel injury. Earlier in mid-May, another French citizen, who served in the so-called international legion of Ukrainian territorial defense, and who fought against Russian Armed Forces, was reported dead.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, at least 16 various militias that include mercenaries from about 50 countries have been established in Ukraine. There are about 50 French citizens fighting in these militias.