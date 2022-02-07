Russian health ministry issues license for clinical tests of CoviVac vaccine in children

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russia’s health ministry has issued a license for the third phase of clinical tests of the CoviVac coronavirus vaccine in children, according to the ministry’s state register posted on its website on Monday.

According to the register, the double-blind placebo-controlled trials of the CoviVac vaccine developed by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for the Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products of the Russian Academy of Sciences will involve 1,050 volunteers and will be conducted at four medical institutions in Perm, Samara, the Moscow region, and St. Petersburg.

The CoviVac whole-virion coronavirus vaccine developed by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products, commonly referred to as the Chumakov Center, was registered in Russia on February 19, 2021. Whole-virion vaccines are based either on artificially weakened viruses incapable of causing a disease or dead (inactivated) viruses.