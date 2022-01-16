Austrian considering what to do with vaccinated with Sputnik amid mandatory immunization

VIENNA, January 16. /TASS/. Austria’s national anti-coronavirus crisis center is discussing an issue of what to do with people inoculated with Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine amid mandatory vaccination that is to come in force from February, Austrian Health Minister Wolfgang Muckstein said on Sunday, presenting a bill on obligatory immunization.

"As for Sputnik, this vaccine has not been recognized by the European Union. In this case, there is a problem with the European green passport. But, as compared with other European countries, we have quite a lot of people inoculated with Sputnik. <…> Our crisis center is now thinking what to do with the people who have received two shots of Sputnik but who doesn’t have an Austrian green passport. The center is addressing this matter," he told a news conference when asked whether the certificate of vaccination with Sputnik V would be taken into account after mandatory vaccination is enforced.