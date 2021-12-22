Russian Ministry of Health registered Mir-19 coronavirus drug — press service

/MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Health registered the Mir-19 coronavirus pharmaceuticals developed by the Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA), the agency’s press service said.

"On December 22, 2021, the Russian Ministry of Health registered the Mir-19 pharmaceutical for the treatment of the novel coronavirus infection," the press service said.

Preclinical trials of the pharmaceutical show the reduction of coronavirus burden by ten times, it noted. Clinical trials proved the safety and efficacy of the drug, the press service added.