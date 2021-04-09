{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Arrangements of Prince Philip’s funeral revised due to pandemic — College of Arms

In line with restrictions, imposed in the country back on January 4, the number of participants in a funeral ceremony must not exceed 30
© AP Photo/Matt Dunham

LONDON, April 10. /TASS/. Arrangements of Prince Philip’s funeral have been revised due to the COVID-19 pandemic to exclude lying in state and other ceremonies with public participation, the College of Arms said on Friday.

"The funeral will not be a State Funeral and will not be preceded by a Lying-in-State. His Royal Highness’s body will lie at rest in Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral in St George’s Chapel," the College of Arms said in a statement. "This is in line with custom and with His Royal Highness’s wishes. The funeral arrangements have been revised in view of the prevailing circumstances arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and it is regretfully requested that members of the public do not attempt to attend or participate in any of the events that make up the funeral."

Final recommendations regarding the format and timeframe of the funeral will be given by the UK government, following consultations of Lord Chamberlain Andrew Parker, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth II. After that, the date of the funeral will be announced by Buckingham Palace.

Rules of pandemic

In line with restrictions, imposed in the country back on January 4, the number of participants in a funeral ceremony must not exceed 30. According to Press Association, Her Majesty will have to compile the list of royal family members who will be allowed to attend the ceremony.

Due to the current pandemic, the funeral will not be attended by honorary guests, whose participation would otherwise be obligatory: members of other royal dynasties, envoys of other Commonwealth nations, high-ranking state and military officials.

Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99 on Friday, took part in planning his own future funerals, and joked sarcastically that many of those who helped him passed away long before him. As the royal consort, Prince Philip is entitled to a State Funeral, but wished the ceremony to be more private and less troublesome. Even a relatively modest ceremony would have envisaged mass gatherings and enhanced security measures in central London, but no public mourning will be held in the British capital due to the pandemic.

The prince will be laid to rest in the Royal Mausoleum at Frogmore, alongside Queen Victoria (1819-1901), her spouse Prince Albert (1819-1861) and Elizabeth II’s uncle, Edward VIII (1894-1972), who abdicated in 1936.

Nationwide mourning

The nationwide mourning period will last eight days. All members of the parliament will be required to wear black armbands, and male MPs will have to wear black ties as well. All official flags will be flown at half-mast until 08:00 on the day following the funeral [10:00 Moscow time]. One flag that will not fly at half-mast is the Royal Standard, which signals the presence of the monarch at a royal residence. It represents the monarchy and is never flown at half mast even upon the Demise of the Crown, as there is always a sovereign on the throne.

"All official flags, including the Union Flag, will be flown at half-mast from now until 08:00 on the day following the funeral," the College of Arms said.

Flags are to be lowered in other nations of the Commonwealth, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

The royal court and Her Majesty’s family are expected to observe a 30-day mourning period, after which Elizabeth II will return to her royal duties. However, the final decision on how long the mourning would last is up to the queen.

Earlier in the day, the Westminster Abbey tolled their bell 99 times for Prince Philip. The church rang its bell once a minute starting 18:00 local time [20:00 Moscow time].

Buckingham Palace informed earlier in the day that on Friday morning Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, passed away at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle. He married Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 26, and their marriage lasted 73 years. The couple has four children, eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

TASS director general gives copy of announcement about Gagarin’s flight to Roscosmos head
On April 12, the world celebrates Cosmonautics Day
Read more
Large-scale combat readiness checks kick off in Russian troops
Overall, 4,048 exercises of various scope, including 812 force-on-force drills will be held in April at 101 practice ranges and 520 training facilities
Read more
Russia to respond to any US unfriendly steps, Lavrov says
The Russian top diplomat noted that so far, he has not seen any particular decisions and nothing has been declared
Read more
Russia alarmed by recent statements of Ukrainian leadership on Donbass — top diplomat
Read more
Press review: Ukraine drags NATO into Donbass and Second Suez flop raises canal concerns
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, April 7
Read more
Side effects reported in 0.1% of cases after vaccination with Sputnik V
Even minor complications, including slight body temperature reactions or slight pain around the injection site, are registered, according to the health minister
Read more
Russia asked Slovakia to return Sputnik V batch due to violation of contract terms
Earlier, spokeswoman of the State Institute for Drug Control, which acts as a pharmaceutical regulator in the republic, announced that the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, the first batch of which arrived in Slovakia on March 1, did not meet the characteristics published in The Lancet medical journal
Read more
General Staff commission starts inspection of troops in Russia’s east
The chief of the Russian General staff heard reports by Eastern Military District Commander Colonel General Gennady Zhidko, officials of military authorities and commanders of military units on fulfilling a set of operational and combat training measures and also inspected infrastructural facilities of cantonments and practice ranges
Read more
Navalny remains at penal colony infirmary with another inmate, lawyer says
Navalny’s body temperature is 37.9, she said
Read more
Putin tells Merkel about Kiev’s provocations at contact line in Donbass
The sides underscored the necessity of Kiev’s strict compliance with previously achieved agreements
Read more
Russian-made drones may be delivered to Armenia
The Orion is a medium-altitude, long-duration unmanned aerial system with a maximum take-off weight of 1 tonne and a maximum payload weight of 200 kg
Read more
CNN reporter leaves Russia following detention outside Navalny’s prison
Matthew Chance was earlier detained in the Vladimir Region
Read more
T-34 tank, Su-100 artillery surrendered during gun amnesty in Czech Republic
The SU-100 artillery was produced as SD-100 in Czechoslovakia under Soviet license between 1953 and 1956
Read more
Russia to float out new sub to carry Poseidon nuke drone in late June — source
The first basic carrier of Poseidon drones, a Project 09852 special-purpose nuclear sub, the Belgorod, was floated out on April 23, 2019
Read more
Lengthy Sputnik V approval process sparks discontent in Europe — Lavrov
Russia's top diplomat recalled that Slovakia, Hungary, Italy and some other countries had expressed dissatisfaction with the delay in the approval of the Russian vaccine
Read more
Press review: Putin’s upcoming State of the Nation and Lavrov’s progress in Pakistan
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, April 8
Read more
US may expel Russian diplomats, impose new sanctions — media
Senior officials were expected to meet Wednesday to discuss what steps to take, Bloomberg wrote
Read more
No gloom over Zoom: Kremlin urges Russia’s IT to develop rival to videoconferencing app
Earlier, Kommersant daily reported that Zoom Video Communications had prohibited its distributors from selling its online conference services to government agencies and state-owned firms in Russia and other former Soviet countries
Read more
Kremlin says Russia lacks sufficient number of migrants to fulfill its ambitious plans
The Kremlin spokesman noted that the number of migrants in Russia has reduced significantly
Read more
Belgorod nuclear submarine carrier with Poseidon nuke drones to serve in Pacific — source
The sub will be able to perform missions in any location of the World Ocean, according to the top brass
Read more
Vaccine from India, weapons for Pakistan — what Lavrov discussed in New Delhi, Islamabad
TASS collected main points discussed during the trip of the Russian top diplomat to South Asia
Read more
Russia has no plans to "be with Europe at any cost," says security chief
Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev spoke in support of Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov’s words that the ties with the European Union could be severed
Read more
No Russians among females arrested in Dubai for outdoor nude video — consulate
Arab media outlets earlier reported that over a dozen girls had been detained for posing nude outdoors in Dubai Marina upscale neighborhood
Read more
No foreign leaders to be invited to Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9 — Kremlin
This is not a jubilee year, the Kremlin spokesman noted
Read more
Former top EU official calls for purchasing Russian vaccine after EMA’s review
Jean-Claude Juncker said that virus knows no borders
Read more
Putin continues to advocate good relations with US — Kremlin
According to the spokesman, Moscow has never been a proponent of pushing relations with Washington "over the edge"
Read more
Conflict in Ukraine could be resolved within one year, Russian official says
The settlement of the conflict in Donbass is delegated to the Contact Group involving Russia, Ukraine, the OSCE and representatives of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s republic
Read more
‘Can’t rely on their mood’: Lavrov excoriates Washington’s ‘dead-end’ policy toward Russia
This policy is drawing more and more criticism in the United States, the Russian top diplomat said
Read more
Pentagon urges Russia to clarify troop movement intentions on Ukrainian border
He evaded a direct response to a question of whether, in Washington’s opinion, Russian troops could be deployed in eastern Ukraine
Read more
Handover of Admiral Nakhimov battlecruiser to Russian navy postponed — source
Sevmash CEO Mikhail Budnichenko said last August that the modernization proceeded according to the schedule
Read more
Moscow has tit-for-tat sanctions pending against new US restrictions, senator warns
Citing its sources, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that White House officials had completed an intelligence review of Russia’s alleged transgressions, setting the stage for Washington to announce retaliatory actions very soon
Read more
Moscow’s bid to make Donbass talks transparent evokes dread in Kiev, says Russian official
The deputy chief of staff of the Presidential Executive Office reiterated that last summer he came up with an offer to organize a live stream of the talks that was turned down by Ukraine
Read more
Pentagon does not confirm US plans to send warships to the Black Sea
No confirmation, was told at the press service of the United States European Command
Read more
Putin accepts Ulyanovsk Region governor’s resignation, appoints interim governor
Morozov had headed the Ulyanovsk Region since 2006
Read more
Russian Navy latest frigate holds artillery firings in Black Sea
The frigates like the Admiral Essen represent a new series of Project 11356R/M naval ships (the Project 11357 designation is also used), designed to destroy enemy surface ships and vessels, submarines and ground installations, carry out patrols and defend sea lanes
Read more
Armenian PM hails talks with Putin as very productive
They discussed lots of agreements, including the implementation of inked agreements
Read more
Russia hopes to reach agreement on Pakistan Stream soon
Russian companies are also ready to participate in the modernization of the energy sector and the railroad system of Pakistan, according to the top diplomat
Read more
Zoom seeks to evolve approach to CIS countries
A company spokesperson said that Zoom continues to be committed to serving customers in the Russian market and CIS
Read more
‘Speaks volumes about meddling’: Kremlin slams new US envoy post to halt Nord Stream 2
Read more
US won't offer NATO ally status to Ukraine due to risk of clash with Russia, says analyst
He said the United States "is not interested in getting deeper involved in the settlement process or participating in the conflict directly in case of its escalation"
Read more
Russia’s MiG-31 fighter intercepts Norwegian spy plane over Barents Sea
The Russian fighter’s crew identified the air target as a Falcon 20
Read more
China unlikely to open borders to foreign nationals in near future - Russian ambassador
The country has to take very tough measures to eliminate the possibility of imported infections, Andrei Denisov said
Read more
Bulgaria’s Sofia to host 2021 European Taekwondo Championship in April
The event was initially planned to be held in May, but was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic
Read more
Crimean Bridge protected from air, land and water — National Guard chief
The waters adjacent to this major transport artery are patrolled by National Guard boats while combat swimmers inspect the bridge supports underwater, TASS was told
Read more
Putin, Merkel discuss Navalny situation
The Navalny issue was raised in connection with the interest shown by the German chancellor
Read more
Moscow warns Washington of consequences of Kiev’s provocative policies in Donbass
Representatives of Russia and US have discussed the situation in eastern Ukraine
Read more
Media watchdog urges Russians to switch to domestic alternatives to Zoom
Earlier, Kommersant daily reported that Zoom Video Communications had prohibited its distributors from selling its online conference services to government agencies and state-owned firms in Russia and former Soviet countries
Read more
Latest Tornado-G multiple rocket launchers arrive for troops in Russia’s south
In March 2021, about 100 items of armament and military hardware arrived for the Southern Military District
Read more
Russia ready for any scenario around Open Skies Treaty, says diplomat
As the Defense News weekly claimed on Wednesday, Washington believes that its rejoining of the Open Skies Treaty would send the "wrong message" to Russia
Read more
Russian troops stay in areas inside the country where expedient — Kremlin
The spokesman said he did not have exact information about the plans of the troops’ deployment and redeployment
Read more
3,000-year-old city lost in sands discovered in Egypt’s Luxor
The head of the mission noted that excavations started in September 2020 and were meant to discover Tutankhamun’s mortuary temple
Read more