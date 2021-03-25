Hainan's Sanya to set up 18 public parks in five years

HAIKOU, March 25. /TASS/. Hainan's Sanya plans to implement an "urban forest" program to increase the number of ​​green areas, in connection with which, in the next five years, the authorities will set up 18 public parks in the metropolis, reported the local administration.

According to two widespread reports that focus on the formation of national and provincial forest parks within the city, the government will finally standardize the greening process in Sanya by 2022. By 2027, the authorities are going to give it a "new look". The project is scheduled to be completed in 2030.

"The forest parks located near the sea will be in harmony with urban development," the documents read.

According to the published plan, Sanya will have parks with both evergreen tropical vegetation and plants that are found mainly in monsoon forests and shed their foliage during the dry season. Moreover, in order to restore the ecological balance, a lot of attention will be paid to wetlands, where birds usually nest and a number of representatives of exotic fauna live.

As follows from the project, by 2023 the area of ​​parks in the city will increase by 141.5 hectares, by 2027 — by another 322.7 hectares, and by 2030 — by another 243.1 hectares. The program will also cover 58 rural towns that report administratively to Sanya. "Greening will affect vacant lots, abandoned sites and territories with buildings that are subject to demolition," the authorities said.

Sanya is considered one of the leading Chinese resorts and is renowned for its wonderful climate. City beaches and numerous attractions all year round attract tourists both from other regions of China and from all over the world. Tourism provides a significant part of the income of the local population, which in terms of wealth is the leader among all other administrative-territorial units of the southernmost province of China. The new landscaping project is expected to boost Sanya's ranking as the best holiday destination in East Asia.