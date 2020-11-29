{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Updated at: 

Russia reports over 26,600 coronavirus cases in the past day

Currently, 468,322 people are undergoing treatment in Russia
© Sergey Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 26,683 in the past day to 2,269,316, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

A day earlier the crisis center reported 27,100 new cases.

Moscow confirmed 6,798 new COVID-19 cases and the total case tally in the Russian capital reached 599,213. St. Petersburg reported 3,701 new coronavirus cases, and another 1,069 cases were recorded in the Moscow Region, 471 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 414 in the Karelia Republic and 381 in the Sverdlovsk Region.

The lowest growth rates were registered in the past day in the Nenets Autonomous Region (0.5%), the Dagestan Republic, the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region (0.6%), the Republics of Karachay-Cherkessia, Kabardino-Balkaria and Mari El (0.7%).

Currently, 468,322 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Deaths

Russia’s coronavirus death toll rose by 459 in the past day to 39,527.

The average mortality rate remained at 1.74%, according to the crisis center.

In the past day, 62 deaths were registered in St. Petersburg, 25 in the Krasnoyarsk Region, 20 in the Moscow Region, 18 in the Perm Region and 15 in the Rostov Region.

Recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 21,987 in the past day to 1,761,457.

According to the crisis center, the number of recoveries stood at 77.6% in the past two days.

In the past day, 1,835 patients were discharged in St. Petersburg, 635 in the Moscow Region, 495 in the Arkhangelsk Region, 451 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 402 in Yakutia.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Moscow reports over 6,700 new coronavirus cases
In the past day, 5,576 patients were discharged in Moscow
MC-21 airplane can be certified by 2021 year-end
Flights tests of MC-21 civil jet are underway since 2017
Mass vaccination with EpiVacCorona in Russia to start in 2021
Some doses of the vaccine will enter civil circulation on December 10, according to the developer
Russian frigate successfully test-launches Tsirkon hypersonic missile in White Sea
The missile struck a target at a distance of 450 km, according to the top brass
Putin may deliver State of the Nation Address to parliament at beginning of 2021
It is not going to take place until the end of the year, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Latest patrol ship accepted for service in Russia’s Black Sea Fleet
It belongs to Russia's first series of ships based on the modular design principle
Il-114-300 airplane to make maiden flights in coming days
The Il-114-300 is an airplane intended for local air routes
Armenian parliament votes against lifting martial law
The Armenian Defense Ministry maintains that after the joint statement from the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders on cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia and Azerbaijan have got new borders and martial law must be extended to protect them
Russia, Georgia discuss new regional possibilities after Karabakh peace deal
The sides also reviewed bilateral trade and economic ties
Lukashenko says he will not be Belarusian president under new constitution
Commenting on an initiative to hold parliamentary polls on party tickets and, hence, establish parties, he said such steps are fraught with a split in society
‘Complete lie’: Lavrov bashes Belarusian opposition’s claims of ‘contacts’ with Moscow
Serbia on the brink of coronavirus disaster, president warns
On Wednesday, the country reported a record high daily number of new infections
Belarus ready to overcome modern problems together with Russia, Lukashenko says
The Belarusian leader met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russian warship stops US destroyer from violating Russia’s border
According to the Defense Ministry, the USS John S. McCain violated Russia’s territorial waters in the Peter the Great Gulf, "passing the maritime border by two kilometers"
Russia declares protest to US over violation of Russia’s maritime border by US destroyer
Moscow called on Washington to drop provocations linked with violations of Russian borders and warned about possible consequences for such violations
US actions on global arena cause crisis in the UN - Russian diplomat
According to Dmitry Polyansky, the crisis is taking place not in the UN, but in the world as such
Russia to develop military equipment simulation modeling platform - scientist
As an example of a finished project, Vyacheslav Solovyev named a computer model of the aerospace defense system
Working on new arms control in Europe incompatible with NATO course, says Russian diplomat
Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova pointed out the ambiguity and inconsistency of the German gov't on European security issues, as Berlin continues to "actively take part in provocative and destabilizing practices of the so-called NATO nuclear sharing missions" simultaneously with calling to modernize arms control
Knockouts allowed at Tyson-Jones exhibition boxing clash, says fight’s promoter
The much-anticipated exhibition fight between 54-year-old Mike Tyson and 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr. is scheduled to be held this week, November 28, at the Staples Arena in Los Angeles, California
PlayStation’s Jim Ryan: ‘I wouldn’t recommend another console launch amid a pandemic’
"Absolutely everything is sold. And everything will be sold in Russia, there’s no doubt about that"
Angara heavy rocket to be launched in December - Russian space chief
The launch vehicle is ready, Dmitry Rogozin wrote
Turkey in talks with Russia for purchasing coronavirus vaccine
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not rule out that the Turkish authorities would have to tighten measures to combat the infection if the coronavirus situation in the country deteriorated
US seeks to cover real culprits behind chemical weapons provocations — Russian diplomat
According to the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Syrian militants have developed skills in chemical terrorism thanks to the support of their Euro-Atlantic partners
Russia may commence deployment of its orbital station after 2024
The state space corporation Roscosmos CEO earlier noted that the need for a new station stems from the fact that the ISS might only operate for 7 to 10 more years, due to the structure fatigue and a limited resource of the modules
Hungary confirms agreements on economic cooperation with Russia
Earlier in the day, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said that in 2021 the country expects to import 6.2 billion meters of gas from Russia
Coronavirus uses cholesterol receptor to penetrate human cells, scientists say
The ability of the COVID-19 agent to adhere to several different receptors at once made the scientists study actively to which other types of protein molecules the coronavirus may bind and how this affects the course of the disease
Iran addresses UN Security Council over assassination of nuclear scientist in Tehran
Permanent Representative of Iran in the UN Majid Takht-Ravanchi underscored that there are "serious signs pointing at Israel’s responsibility" in the Fahrizade’s assassination
Russian Defense Ministry receives last three Su-35S fighters under 5-year contract
The Su-35S is designated to strike air, ground and naval targets and infrastructural facilities shielded by air defense systems and located at a considerable distance from home airfields
Russia hails launch of China’s lunar probe
Moscow regards the field as very promising for bilateral cooperation, the Russian presidential spokesman said
Armenian president to pay private visit to Moscow
Armen Sarkissian plans to meet with members of the Armenian community in Russia to discuss the situation in his country and Nagorno-Karabakh
Press review: Will Iran nuke deal be revived and US to ground Russian aircraft projects
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, November 26
Press review: Lavrov’s meeting with Lukashenko and Pashinyan’s martial law gamble
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, November 27
Russian radars track 35 foreign spy planes and 3 drones over week
No violations of the Russian state border were allowed, according to the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper
Armenian Prime Minister had phone talks on Karabakh with Putin on Friday
Nikol Pashinyan also noted that such negotiations are carried out on a regular basis
Over 200 aircraft, helicopters and missile systems to arrive for Russian troops this year
This includes Su-35S and Su-34 aircraft, Mi-28UB and Ka-52 helicopters, L-410UVP-U20 and Yak-130 training aircraft and S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems
Russia awaits Polish response to request to share Kaczynski brothers’ conversation
The diplomat explained that a former Polish judge mentioned the existence of a certain confidential transcript that could shed light on the details of the tragedy
Russian troops to receive over 4,700 new and repaired weapon systems in 2021
Two thirds of the military budget will be spent to achieve the planned figures, according to the top brass
Trump says Biden will only enter the White House if he disproves accusations of fraud
Soon after the tweet was published, Twitter marked the statement as containing disputed claims about election fraud
Sputnik V vaccine developers suggest combining it with AstraZeneca vaccine
Combining vaccine may prove important for revaccinations
Trump says he will leave White House if the Electoral College votes for Biden
"It's going to be a very hard thing to concede because we know there was massive fraud," Trump added
Russian Su-27 jet scrambles to intercept US spy plane over Black Sea
No violation of the state border of the Russian Federation was allowed
Nord Stream 2 AG plans to resume pipe-laying work in December
The construction was suspended at the end of 2019 due to US sanctions
RAF fighter jets scrambled to intercept Russian aircraft over North Sea
RAF claims that the Russian warplanes operating "in this busy airspace over the North Sea, can act as a hazard to other air users"
Russia to wrap up work on breakthrough S-500 air defense missile system in 2021
Russia is developing the S-500 with a view of its operation in the next 25 years
German defense chief’s stance on Russia weakens European security, says Russian official
Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov reminded that several days ago, the German defense minister said during an address to the Bundestag that dialogue with Russia on disarmament should be established "from the position of force"
Russian aerospace forces successfully test launch new ballistic air defense missile
The new missile of the Russian missile defense system has reliably confirmed its characteristics in a series of tests
Lukashenko says Belarusian KGB has proof of Poland’s interference in Belarus’ affairs
The president stated that Warsaw had carefully monitored the events in Belarus, aiming to create "an artificial crisis" in the country
West uses technologies of staging mass riots in Russia and Belarus, says Lavrov
The Western media and officials "voice nearly ultimatums against us," he said
Tehran vows response to assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist
Mohsen Fakhrizadeh had been wounded and died in hospital
‘Any point in dealing with Brussels?’ Lavrov doubts cooperation with hostile EU agencies
Relations with the European Union are bumpy these days, the top diplomat said
UK expert says Russia presented sufficient evidence of Sputnik V’s efficacy — TV
The expert was commenting on the results of the Russian vaccine’s clinical trials, which demonstrated the efficacy of 95%
