Russia reports over 26,600 coronavirus cases in the past day

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 26,683 in the past day to 2,269,316, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

A day earlier the crisis center reported 27,100 new cases.

Moscow confirmed 6,798 new COVID-19 cases and the total case tally in the Russian capital reached 599,213. St. Petersburg reported 3,701 new coronavirus cases, and another 1,069 cases were recorded in the Moscow Region, 471 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 414 in the Karelia Republic and 381 in the Sverdlovsk Region.

The lowest growth rates were registered in the past day in the Nenets Autonomous Region (0.5%), the Dagestan Republic, the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region (0.6%), the Republics of Karachay-Cherkessia, Kabardino-Balkaria and Mari El (0.7%).

Currently, 468,322 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Deaths

Russia’s coronavirus death toll rose by 459 in the past day to 39,527.

The average mortality rate remained at 1.74%, according to the crisis center.

In the past day, 62 deaths were registered in St. Petersburg, 25 in the Krasnoyarsk Region, 20 in the Moscow Region, 18 in the Perm Region and 15 in the Rostov Region.

Recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 21,987 in the past day to 1,761,457.

According to the crisis center, the number of recoveries stood at 77.6% in the past two days.

In the past day, 1,835 patients were discharged in St. Petersburg, 635 in the Moscow Region, 495 in the Arkhangelsk Region, 451 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 402 in Yakutia.