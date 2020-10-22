Coronavirus makes people think of upcoming radical life changes, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, October 22. /TASS/. The novel coronavirus still poses a serious threat, it makes people think of upcoming radical life changes, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday during a session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"The coronavirus is not backing down, it still poses a serious threat. And it is likely that this worrisome backdrop causes a strong feeling in many that a different time is beginning, that we’re not just on the threshold of radical changes, we’re in the age of tectonic movements in all spheres of life," Putin said.

The president noted that the pandemic had reminded people about how fragile human life is. According to the Russian leader, "it was hard to imagine that in the technologically advanced 21st century, even in the most developed countries, a person can be helpless in the face of an infection, which did not seem that fatal." Life has shown that "it’s not just about the level of development of medical science and its fantastic achievements."

"It turns out that the responsibility, the level-headedness and the honesty of the government, its ability to meet the needs of society and to explain the logic of the measures taken in a clear and reasoned manner is just as important, and maybe even much more important than the rest, to avoid the fear winning and splitting the society, and instead to inspire confidence that no matter how difficult it is, we will overcome all hardships together," he said.