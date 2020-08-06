Average number of new COVID-19 cases in Moscow is stably low for over one month

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin earlier noted that the second wave of infection is not expected in near future, the level of Moscow residents’ herd immunity to the coronavirus allows to lift confidently the restrictions, introduced due to the pandemic, and their re-introduction seems unlikely.

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The average daily number of the coronavirus infections in Moscow for over a month has remained at the consistently low level. The rate of the daily growth in new cases since the beginning of August has not surpassed the 0.28 mark, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday.

"The average daily number of infections for over a month has remained at the consistently low level. The number of new infections is almost 10 times less than their number in May. The daily growth rate since the beginning of August has not exceeded 0.28," the statement said.

It is noted that 53.1% of the newly infected are people aged from 18 to 45, 24.5% - from 46 to 65, 9.2% - people aged from 66 to 79, and another 4% are older than 80. 9.2% of the infected are children. All patients as well as their close contacts are already under medical observation.

In Moscow the coronavirus situation which was the most complicated in Russia, according to the statistics, has improved significantly. In all, 245,486 cases of infection have been detected in the city, 684 of them in the past 24 hours. 186,223 patients have recovered, with 4,534 fatalities. The number of recoveries over the past 24 hours has again surpassed the number of infections and was at 1,254.

On restrictions

The majority of restrictions introduced in the capital due to the coronavirus pandemic have already been lifted. The most recent mitigation involved the opening on August 1 of theaters, movie theaters, and concert halls with no less than 3,000 seats, provided the occupancy does not exceed 50%, and the increase in the number of spectators of sporting events from 10% to 50% of the maximum stadium occupancy. Additionally, the open-air events for the Moscow retirees have resumed.

At the same time it is still necessary to use masks and gloves in the capital’s public transportation, healthcare establishments, stores, and other public places. The requirements of social distancing remain. The mayor earlier said that the mask and gloves regime in the capital may remain effective until the end of the year, noting that everything depends on the inoculation timetable.

Among the restrictions that remain effective are the ban on open-air mass entertainment and cultural and recreation events, as well as mass public events due to the impossibility to observe social distancing. According to the city mayor, the timetable for the lifting of those restrictions will be announced when there is certainty that the infection incidence is decreasing.