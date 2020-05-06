Putin to chair meeting on coronavirus situation

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday will chair a meeting on the coronavirus situation in the country.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS earlier that the meeting’s participants would particularly discuss ways to gradually lift lockdown restrictions.

Putin held an online meeting with regional governors on April 28, handing down instructions to draw up recommendations for easing restrictions starting on May 12. The president also highlighted measures aimed at improving the economic situation and pointed to the increasing production of ventilators and protective gear, as well as to the creation of additional hospital beds for coronavirus patients.

Putin also announced at the meeting that the non-working period in the country would be extended to May 11.

Meanwhile, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said in Nailya Asker-Zade’s documentary dubbed Dangerous Virus that in order to remove all restrictions, there was a need to establish a whole system that would prevent a rise in infections. The head of Russia’s consumer watchdog, Anna Popova, in turn, pointed out that it would be possible to talk about easing restrictions on May 12, when the May holidays were over.