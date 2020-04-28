Putin expresses condolences to Russians who lost loved ones due to coronavirus

NOVO-OGAREVO, April 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to all Russian citizens who lost their loved ones due to the coronavirus epidemic.

"Dear friends, my deep condolences to all of you who are suffering from grief and irreparable loss of their loved ones," he said addressing citizens after a meeting on countering the spread of coronavirus in the regions. Putin noted that he understands how difficult this is.