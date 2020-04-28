Putin expresses condolences to Russians who lost loved ones due to coronavirus

NOVO-OGAREVO, April 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to all Russian citizens who lost their loved ones due to the coronavirus epidemic.
"Dear friends, my deep condolences to all of you who are suffering from grief and irreparable loss of their loved ones," he said addressing citizens after a meeting on countering the spread of coronavirus in the regions. Putin noted that he understands how difficult this is.
"The pain of losses, the burden of fatigue, anxiety, uncertainty - all this, of course, wears you down psychologically as physical, financial and home issues are accumulating, and each of us just wants to breath out and say:" It's finally over! Everything is behind," the President said.