Number of Chinese citizens taken to hospital from hotel in Moscow rises to eight

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The number of Chinese citizens who were taken to hospital from the Art Moscow Voikovskaya hotel has grown to eight, the hotel’s manager Mikhail Volkov told TASS.

"Now 220 citizens of the People’s Republic of China stay in the hotel, eight have been taken to hospital, a preliminary diagnosis of seven is acute respiratory viral infection, and another has tonsillitis," he said.

According to him, the first ambulance arrived at the hotel at 4:00 pm and it had been called by the hotel personnel. Now doctors continue to examine other members of the tourist group, which arrived on January 25. Most of the hotel residents are Chinese citizens, who have stayed there for two years.

"All groups of Chinese citizens coming to us will undergo examination," the manager said.

Earlier, a source in medical circles told TASS that the Chinese citizens were hospitalized to an infectious disease ward.

The hotel operates as usual, there are no restrictions for visitors to enter it. Earlier, a source said that on Saturday evening, seven Chinese citizens with high fever had been hospitalized from a hotel in the north of Moscow. Preliminary there were diagnosed with acute respiratory viral infection.

The Central Television of China said earlier that the number of confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by coronavirus in China has increased to 1,372 people. Thus, according to data as of Saturday, the number of people infected with the virus increased to 1,372 people, the number of deaths did not change and reached 41.

China’s National Health Commission said earlier that the Chinese authorities have sent 1,230 doctors to the city of Wuhan in the central province of Hubei closed over a novel coronavirus outbreak to help local health institutions fight the deadly infection.

The Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) on December 31, 2019 about the outbreak of pneumonia of unknown origin in Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of over 11 million people. The pathogen, the 2019-nCoV coronavirus, was identified on January 7.

The novel coronavirus cases have also been reported in Australia, Vietnam, South Korea, Singapore, the United States, Thailand, France and Japan. The WHO has recognized the virus outbreak as a national emergency for China but has so far refrained from declaring it a global health emergency.