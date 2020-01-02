Over 500,000 Russians report dual citizenship to Interior Ministry

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. More than 543,000 Russian nationals have reported dual citizenship and foreign residence permits since 2015, the Interior Ministry said in response to a TASS request.

In 2014, a law entered into force in Russia making it obligatory for the country’s citizens to report dual citizenship to the Interior Ministry’s migration offices within 60. The law exempts only those Russians who live abroad permanently and have documents to prove it.

Most reports were filed in 2015 and their number has been declining since then. In 2019, about 46,500 Russians reported dual citizenship. "According to statistics, over 285,500 Russians reported dual citizenship, foreign residence permits and other documents granting them the right to permanently reside in foreign countries. Over 100,600 reports were filed in 2016, more than 60,000 in 2017, over 50,000 in 2018, and about 46,500 in 2018," a ministry spokesperson pointed out.