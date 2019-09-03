Majority feel assured that Russia able to defend public from terror, poll says

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Most Russians (80%) believe that the authorities are able to protect the population from terrorist attacks, a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center has shown.

Sixteen percent of the respondents do not have faith in the state’s capability to protect them from terrorist attacks. Last year, that viewpoint was shared by 12% those surveyed. In 2018, 85% of those polled were certain that measures to shield the country from terrorism were effective. The lowest level of trust in state counter-terrorism measures was recorded in 2002 and in February 2011 (20%), the pollster noted.

According to the latest survey, 32% of those polled said attacks against Russian citizens were likely, while 53% did not believe that was possible.

As many as 38% of the people interviewed said that the terror threat was on the decline, while 30% noted that this danger was growing. Another 22% of the respondents did not notice any significant changes.

The poll dedicated to the Day of Solidarity in the Fight against Terrorism marked on September 3 was conducted on August 31, 2019, with 1,600 Russians interviewed over the phone. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5% with a probability of 95%.