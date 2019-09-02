Russian upper house speaker urges to tackle terrorism in a concerted effort

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Speaker of the Russian Federation Council (upper house) Valentina Matviyenko considers it possible to tackle terrorism efficiently only in a concerted effort of the global community.

"Today the global community should become acutely aware of the fact that it is only possible to tackle that barbaric anti-human ideology, prevent actions aimed at destroying and scaring people, protect the humanity from the threat that has emerged, totally eliminate all terrorism spots in a concerted effort, in a constant contact and close cooperation," she warned in an address devoted to the Day of solidarity in the fight against terrorism commemorated on September 3.

Matviyenko emphasized that being at the forefront of the fight against global terrorism and extremism, Russia has come across numerous acts of terrorist aggression over the past decades, which claimed the lives and affected thousands of Russian people. "Common grief and pain make Russians closer and strengthen the resolve to counter any demonstration of terrorism not only inside the country, but also beyond its borders. Thanks to consolidated efforts of state bodies, religious and public organizations, all caring people the terrorism level in Russia has been slightly reduced," the speaker was quoted as saying by the press service of the upper house on Tuesday.