One of the world's greatest directors, Alfred Hitchcock was born on August 13, 1899. Hollywood’s Master of Suspense directed over 50 films. The most iconic Hitchcock films are “Vertigo” (1958), “Psycho” (1960), “The Birds” (1963). Alfred Hitchcock is the reigning king of the cameo, he made cameo appearances in 39 of his films. TASS remembers Alfred Hitchcock in this gallery.
Keeping viewers on the edge of their seats: Hollywood’s Master of Suspense marks 120 years
August 13, 2019 marks the 120th anniversary of the birth of Alfred Hitchcock
Alfred Hitchcock was born on August 13, 1899. Photo: Alfred Hitchcock in a hotel in Sydney, Australia, 1960© AP Photo
Alfred Hitchcock is pictured at the set directing the first British full-length talking picture "Blackmail", 1929© AP Photo
Alfred Hitchcock and his wife Alma in England, 1938© AP Photo
Alfred Hitchcock photographed during a stopover on a flight to New York, 1963© AP Photo/Boy
Alfred Hitchcock demonstrating to Ingrid Bergman the proper method of poisoning a cup of coffee during the filming of "Notorious", 1946© AP Photo
Alfred Hitchcock posing in a go-cart on a track outside Milan, Italy, 1960© AP Photo
Alfred Hitchcock explaining some movie-making secrets to Princess Margaret on the set of “Torn Curtain” at Universal Studios in Hollywood, 1965© AP Photo
Alfred Hitchcock riding a bicycle in Cannes, France, 1972© AP Photo
Alfred Hitchcock and his granddaughters at the Orly airport in Paris, France, 1962© AP Photo
Alfred Hitchcock placing a script atop a stack of 49 others to produce a pictorial representation of the 50 movies he’s directed in his career, 1965© AP Photo
