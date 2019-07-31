World War II 100-kg air bomb defused near Russian Kaliningrad

KALININGRAD, July 31. /TASS/. Bomb disposal engineers have defused a 100-kg FAB-100 World War II air bomb in the Kaliningrad Region. The extra-dangerous munition of this type was found for the 25th time in the region this year, the press service of the Russian Emergency Ministry’s regional Main Directorate told TASS.

"The 100-kg war-time bomb was found in the community of Dobrovolsk, while excavation works were being performed," the press service said.

The bomb was defused and transported to a military training ground to be eliminated by St. Petersburg’s Nevsky rescue team, which has been working in the region since April 2019.