Russian schoolchildren won four gold medals at International Olympiad in Informatics

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. All the four Russian participants in the 35th International Olympiad in Informatics in Hungary won gold medals, the press service of the Russian ministry of education said on Sunday.

"All Russian participants won gold medals of the 35th International Olympiad in Informatics in Hungary. Each country was represented by four schoolchildren who won national competitions," it said.

Minister Sergey Kravtsov congratulated the winners and their teachers on winning gold medals.

The Russian team included Ivan Piskarev and Antov Stepanov from Moscow and Gimran Abdullin and Valery Rodionov from Kazan.

The Olympiad is running in Hungary’s Szeged between August 28 and September 4.