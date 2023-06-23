Ten flight safety protocols reportedly violated by US-led coalition in Syria in past day

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The US-led international anti-terrorist coalition violated flight safety protocols in Syria ten times during the past day, Oleg Gurinov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Friday.

According to Gurinov, the Russian side reports systemic, deliberate and blatant violations of deconfliction protocols and the bilateral memorandum on flight safety in Syria by the US-led coalition.

"During the day, ten violations linked with the flights of the coalition’s unmanned aerial vehicles and aircraft were reported, including two cases where pilots of US fighter jets activated weapons systems when approaching Russian tactical planes performing scheduled flights along Syria’s borders," he said.