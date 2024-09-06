Cybercriminals move over $3.87 bln abroad in three years — Interior Ministry

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Over 350 bln rubles ($3.87 bln) have been stolen from Russians and taken abroad by cybercriminals over the past three years, Deputy Head of the Investigative Department of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Danil Filippov said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF - 2024).

"Over the past three years, more than 350 bln rubles have been stolen and taken abroad. Yesterday a representative of Sberbank put the figure at 250 bln rubles, but this takes into account latent crime, so it may be higher. This is a forecast figure. Officially, 350 bln rubles have been registered, these are state statistics," he said.

According to him, more than 1.5 mln IT crimes were committed between 2022 and August 2024.

The Eastern Economic Forum was held on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme of the EEF in 2024 is "Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential."

The EEF is one of the largest international conferences in Russia. It has been held in the Primorsky Region’s Russky Island in Vladivostok since 2015. The Forum is the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who decreed that the event be held annually.

The forum's objectives and goals include promoting the accelerated growth of Russia’s Far East region; assessing its potential for exports; expanding international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific Region; showcasing the investment appeal of the region, its steadily progressing territories, and the Vladivostok free port.

The Roscongress Foundation has served as the Forum’s organizer since 2016. TASS is the general information partner of the EEF.