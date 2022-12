DONETSK, December 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled Donetsk on Saturday, firing 10 rockets from a Grad multiple rocket launcher, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Center on Control and Coordination of Issues related to Ukraine’s War Crimes said.

"Ten rockets were fired from BM-21 Grad," the mission wrote on its Telegram channel.

The Kievsky neighborhood of Donetsk was hit at 4.38 p.m. Moscow time.