{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Russia to cut ties with NATO and Afghan jam drives Dushanbe closer to Turkey

Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 19th
United Nations organization headquarters Drop of Light/Shutterstock/FOTODOM
United Nations organization headquarters
© Drop of Light/Shutterstock/FOTODOM

Media: Moscow moves to cut ties with NATO

Russia has decided to actually cut ties with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. On Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that the country's permanent mission to NATO would be suspended indefinitely. In addition, the activities of NATO's military liaison mission and information bureau in Moscow will also be suspended. Russia says that NATO has failed to show willingness to build an equal dialogue and the alliance's move to expel eight members of the Russian mission was just more proof of that, Kommersant writes.

Read also
NATO's decisions regarding Russian diplomats upset normalization — Kremlin

Russian International Affairs Council Director General Andrey Kortunov points out that "the current severing of ties was instigated by Brussels as NATO is working on a new strategy to be adopted at the alliance's next summit, and the previous partnership with Russia does not fit into its concept."

Deputy Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics Vasily Kashin believes that this is "an important symbolic step" on Moscow's part. "Russia's ties with the alliance have been devolving for years, so the Russia-NATO communication channel has been of no importance lately." According to the expert, Moscow does maintain a communication channel between Chief of the Russian General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov and US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, which proved effective among the crises of the recent years.

Russian Institute for Strategic Studies expert Sergey Yermakov, in turn, told Izvestia that "there is a downward trend in relations between Russia and NATO, as well as rising tensions." "The alliance seeks to goad Moscow based on its plans because it [NATO] is interested in worsening relations," the analyst explained. According to him, NATO's identity crisis is the reason since the organization is only capable of overcoming it by encouraging its allies to confront a simulated enemy.

"NATO's existence and expansion after the end of the Cold War was the main reason for the collapse of the entire system of relations between Russia and the West. Today, Russia is particularly trying to draw red lines regarding further steps on NATO’s integration of Ukraine," Kashin emphasized, pointing to Moscow’s warnings that it is determined to take "active steps" to respond to NATO's activities related to Ukraine in order to ensure Russia's security. "In such a situation, maintaining the mission to NATO would erode Russia's position and call into question Moscow's resolve to defend those red lines," the expert concluded.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Developments in Afghanistan drive Tajikistan towards defense cooperation with Turkey

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is holding its Combat Brotherhood 2021 military drills in Tajikistan on October 18-23. Troops involved in the exercise will practice joint operations during border conflicts, which stem from tense developments in Afghanistan. In a bid to make new allies in a complicated situation, Tajikistan is also working on a visa waiver and a defense cooperation agreement with Turkey, Nezavisimaya Gazeta notes.

Read also
Turkey urges US to abolish ‘misguided policy’ in Syria — Foreign Minister

According to Director of the Agency for Ethno-National Strategies Alexander Kobrinsky, Dushanbe would like to have an ally on the other bank of the Panj River. Russia will not enter Afghanistan, so Tajikistan expects Turkey to play the role. "However, Ankara is not free to make choices, there is the Anglo-Saxon world behind it, which has entrusted the operational control of Central Asia to Turkey that will pursue its neo-Ottoman ambitions there," Korbinsky pointed out.

Stanislav Pritchin, an expert at the Russian Academy of Sciences' Institute of World Economy and International Relations, believes however that rapprochement between Tajikistan and Turkey should not be overestimated because it won't be of a strategic nature. "It's common practice for Turkey to search for room for maneuver and document its presence through agreements and steps to strengthen economic cooperation and mutual assistance in certain areas, including defense," Pritchin emphasized. In the current complicated situation, packed with high risks, Tajikistan may view Turkey, which has established dialogue with the Taliban (outlawed in Russia), as a power capable of restraining the Taliban in case the situation unfolds negatively for Dushanbe, the expert noted.

As for the growing activities of Turkish business circles, Pritchin stressed that top-level political support was necessary for them to achieve success, like it was in Turkmenistan under President Saparmurat Niyazov. The same is unlikely to happen in Tajikistan where the economic structure and people's mentality are different. This is why there will be more talk than action.

 

Kommersant: Outgoing Indian ambassador lauds relations with Russia

Indian Ambassador to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma, who is completing his three-year tenure in Moscow, has taken stock of his activities in an interview with Kommersant, pointing to new trends in relationship between the two countries.

According to the envoy, a revolution is taking place in bilateral relations in the strategic, political, economic, trade and high-tech fields, and that includes interaction among people. Although the coronavirus pandemic has complicated cooperation over the past year and a half, the two countries managed to maintain a high level of relations.

Read also
Russian subs for India to be equipped with top-notch technology, manufacturer assures

Bala Venkatesh Varma pointed out that New Delhi had announced a concessional credit line of $1 bln in order to boost Indian businesses' participation in Russia's development. India also seeks to contribute to the development of the Chennai-Vladivostok Maritime Corridor that will complement the North-South Transport Corridor via Iran, and take part in efforts to promote the Northern Sea Route and the Vostok Oil project. According to the ambassador, in the past three years, Russia regained its top position in the list of India's defense partners with the countries signing an important contract for India's procurement of Russia's S-400 air defense systems. In addition, the production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in India proved to be crucial in terms of bilateral cooperation amid the coronavirus pandemic. Wagers are also placed on new areas of cooperation in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries, robotics and online banking.

The Indian envoy noted that the pandemic had prevented both countries from holding a bilateral summit in 2020 and the parties were actively discussing the possibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India before the end of the year. Besides, New Delhi also expects Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu to pay a visit to India.

Indian-Russian relations have a unique strength that has repeatedly made it clear that it follows its own logic and is impervious to pressure from third countries, the envoy added, stressing that New Delhi and Moscow pursued similar strategies aimed at boosting a multipolar world order.

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Who’s really going to benefit from high gas prices the most

The first string of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has been filled with technical gas and is ready to transport gas, and the second string is getting ready to be launched, the project's operator announced. However, Europe seems to be in no hurry to begin exporting gas via the new route, even though an energy crisis is mounting and gas prices aren't falling below $1,000 per cubic meter, Rossiyskaya Gazeta writes.

Read also
EU, Russia interdependent in energy sphere — Borrell

Some are criticizing the European Union's authorities for their hasty decision to abandon fossil fuels, while others are putting the blame on Russia as the main gas supplier. However, Gazprom continues to implement all of its export obligations and it's not Russia that is benefiting from high commodity-exchange gas prices the most, but suppliers from other countries.

According to Gazprom's latest estimates, the export price of Russia's pipeline gas stands at $295-330 per cubic meter, this is the price at which Russia is currently selling gas to Europe based on long-term contracts. On the other hand, it is spot contracts implying prompt payment and gas supplies that are tied to commodity-exchange prices. This is the way European gas producers work, first and foremost Norwegian ones, as well as companies exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States, Australia and Middle East countries.

However, a very small amount of LNG has reached Europe this year because producers can make more money by selling it on the Asian market. Meanwhile, Russia will also gain a lot, Deputy Director of the National Energy Security Fund Alexei Grivach said. This year, pipeline gas prices went up by 50-60%. Given the planned supply volumes, Russia may earn additional $5.5-6.5 bln only from fees, the expert specified.

Meanwhile, spot gas prices skyrocketed by 600% this year, and Norway's share in European gas import is about 20% (compared to Russia's approximate 33%). Even given Russian export volumes, Norwegian companies will benefit more from the current crisis. The main gripe put forward against Russia’s Gazprom is that it is a state company that pursues a political goal of expanding Moscow's influence in Europe. However, that doesn't work here because the Norwegian government holds the controlling interest in the Scandinavian country's major oil and gas company Equinor.

 

Izvestia: Russian ruble may strengthen further in coming weeks

The Russian currency may strengthen in the coming weeks. Experts interviewed by Izvestia don't rule out that the dollar will drop below 70 rubles and the euro will fall to 80 rubles. Since the beginning of the year, Russia’s national currency rose 4.4% against the greenback and climbed 9.6% against the euro. According to experts, the ruble will be trading at 70-74 to the dollar by the end of 2021, while the euro's exchange rate will be 82-84 rubles.

Read also
US making big mistake when using dollar as sanction instrument — Putin

Rising oil, gas, coal and ore prices are the key driver behind the ruble's growth, Head of BCS information and analytical content Vasily Karpunin said. Sovcombank Chief Analyst Mikhail Vasilyev agrees that the dollar and the euro dropped to lows in 2021 thanks to price spikes for Russia's major commodities. At the same time, the ruble was also supported by an improvement in international investors' demand for risk assets, expectations of monetary tightening by the Central Bank and the fiscal period, Vasilyev emphasized.

Analysts share the opinion that the ruble may strengthen even more in the coming weeks. Finam's Andrei Maslov believes that the dollar may fall below 70 rubles and the euro may drop to 80 rubles. However, the strengthening of Russia's national currency will be temporary, experts noted. Russia and the European Union are likely to strike an agreement on gas supplies as the cold season sets in, which will bring gas prices down, as well as the price of oil and petroleum products that have been on the rise as substitutes for energy generation, Maslov pointed out.

Making sure that the dollar falls below 70 rubles requires a significant inflow of foreign capital into Russian bonds, but it won't happen this quarter given the high inflation rates, Vasilyev said. In addition, the Russian Finance Ministry's currency purchases based on the budget rule will also keep the ruble from growing, the expert added.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: Russian-US cybersecurity bid at UN and Moscow stresses Bosnia’s NATO doubts
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 18th
Read more
No prospects for talks between Russian and Ukrainian leaders yet — Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that Ukraine was hammering out "a draft law on the so-called transitional period, which would de facto mean Kiev's withdrawal from the Minsk agreements"
Read more
US making big mistake when using dollar as sanction instrument — Putin
According to the Russian leader, Moscow is reducing the dollar’s share in its reserve and settlement
Read more
Fighter jets, bombers hammer enemy forces to defend Crimean coast in drills
According to the data of the Southern Military District, the drills in Crimea have brought together about 4,000 personnel and up to 200 items of armament and military hardware
Read more
Hainan passes first legal acts to accompany the free trade port bill
An effective legal guarantee was established, says official
Read more
An envoy from any NATO member state may hold urgent contacts in Moscow on bloc’s behalf
It was also reported that Russia would suspend the NATO military liaison mission in Moscow and yank the accreditation of its staff from November 1
Read more
Over 40 Black Sea Fleet warships take part in massive Crimean drills
The drills are running under a general scenario and as part of a final inspection of the District’s troops for the 2021 training year
Read more
Iran’s navy repels attack on Iranian oil tanker in Gulf of Aden — official
Commander of Iran’s Navy Amir Shahram Irani added that five pirate boats were involved in the attack
Read more
First Nord Stream 2 string filled with technical gas, says project operator
Pre-commissioning steps for the second string are ongoing
Read more
Press review: China beefs up its nukes and EU pressing for bigger role in Arctic
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 15th
Read more
Russian, Serbian troops wrap up Slavic Shield joint air defense drills in Serbia
In the course of the drills, the joint Russian-Serbian military contingent coped with combat alert tasks to provide air defense for Belgrade, the Batajnica airbase and the Serbian central industrial region
Read more
Russia’s cutting-edge Arctic reefer ship capable of carrying Kalibr cruise missiles
Earlier, it was reported that the Ivan Papanin-class multi-purpose reefer transport will be capable of traveling along the Northern Sea Route without icebreaker support thanks to its ice-reinforced hull, the Azipod electric propulsion system, and an ice-type radar station
Read more
Hainan authorities take steps to increase the population of endangered gibbons species
The number of these monkeys continues to decline worldwide
Read more
Egypt, Russia to hold Defenders of Friendship 2021 tactical exercise
About 100 servicemen of Russia’s Novorossiisk-based Guards Mountain Air Assault Unit will take part
Read more
New big duty free shopping center on Hainan to start working in June 2022
The authorities see the program as an important part of the project to build a free trade port on Hainan
Read more
French ambassador leaves Belarus — embassy
A spokesman for the French embassy says that all statements will follow tomorrow
Read more
Meeting with Putin to be crucial for gas contract, says Serbian President
Aleksandar Vucic said earlier that he planned to discuss the gas price for Serbia with Putin at a meeting on November 25
Read more
Russian embassy investigating circumstances of death of Russian tourists in Albania
Earlier, the Albanian Daily News publication reported, that four Russian tourists were found dead in a hotel sauna in the Kerret village in the Kavaja district in Albania’s west
Read more
Hainan's Sanya grants $ 1.55 million to residents to test digital yuan
The digital yuan is electronic money centrally issued by the People's Bank of China
Read more
Media: Sanya's low taxes to draw highly qualified personnel to the island
Over the past three years, Sanya has invited about 40,000 highly qualified professionals
Read more
Seven militiamen killed in clashes with Taliban in northern Afghanistan
The Taliban suffered casualties as well, but they were not specified
Read more
Russia’s lower house chairman proposes procedure for recalling Nobel Peace Prize
According to Vyacheslav Volodin, there are now no clear criteria for evaluating the Nobel Peace Prize laureates
Read more
Russia and China complete joint naval drills in Sea of Japan
In total, during the exercise, sailors performed more than 20 different combat exercises
Read more
OSCE SMM suspends operations in Donbass — agency
According to Reuters, a protest rally was held in front of the mission’s headquarters in Donetsk demanding the release of an officer of the mission of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic to the Joint Control and Coordination Center who had been seized by Ukrainian troops
Read more
Amount of Hainan's used investments on major projects by mid-September reaches $ 8 bln
Since the publication of Hainan's free trade port program in 2020, agreements have been signed on more than major 350 projects
Read more
Ukraine suffers $5 bln losses due to untimely purchases of gas — former PM
Ukraine has one of Europe’s largest underground gas storage facilities and could have pumped gas into them in advance, he said
Read more
Ukraine’s wish to pay 20-30% higher for Russian gas surprises Moscow, says Novak
Ukraine’s wish to continue buying Russian gas through reverse-flow supplies, Russia Deputy Prime Minister said
Read more
Russian Mikoyan MiG-31 scrambled to escort US B-1B Lancer bomber over Sea of Japan
No violations of the Russian state border were allowed
Read more
Russia to suspend NATO military liaison mission in Moscow in tit-for-tat move
The accreditation of the mission staff will be terminated from November 1
Read more
Russia records all-time high of over 34,300 COVID-19 daily cases
Russia’s COVID-19 fatalities climbed by 997
Read more
Hainan to install 12,000 5G communication stations within three years
Hainan is one of pioneers in China in introducing new technologies and developing research infrastructure
Read more
St. Petersburg to introduce QR-codes for attendance of events, public places on November 1
Earlier, the governor Alexander Beglov said that the city would increase the control over mask regime and social distancing in public places
Read more
Naftogaz of Ukraine applied for participation in Nord Stream 2 operator certification
According to CEO of Naftogaz Yuri Vitrenko, the company made this application to prove impossibility of certification of the gas pipeline
Read more
Media: Forest tourism zone in central Hainan becoming more popular
The area of ​​the tourist zone reaches 25 square kilometers
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry summons US military attache over Sea of Japan destroyer incident
As the ministry emphasized, the unprofessional actions of the American crew were pointed out to the military attache since they grossly violated the international regulations for preventing collisions at sea and the provisions of the Russia-US agreement on preventing incidents at sea and in airspace
Read more
Turkey may buy Russian latest military aircraft, if US refuses to sell F-16 fighters
Earlier, Turkey made a request to the United States to purchase 40 F-16 fighter jets and modernize about 80 warplanes of this type operational in the Turkish Air Force
Read more
Phase two of COVID-19 nasal spray vaccine trials yet to begin — official
The permit for trials was issued on October 12
Read more
Zelensky says ready to meet with Putin in any format
Besides, Ukrainian President noted the chances for a new Normandy Four
Read more
Hainan's Haikou leads in China in terms of air quality in 2021
In recent years, China's Hainan has been showing great progress in ecology as well as wildlife recovery
Read more
Russian crew enters Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft, hatches closed
The undocking is scheduled for 04:14 Moscow time
Read more
Germany’s Greens leader calls on government to negotiate gas supplies with Russia
According to Robert Habeck, The Greens believe that the Nord Stream 2 project cannot be granted a permit for the operation because of the EU Gas Directive
Read more
Hainan organizes a series of events to mark the founding of People's Republic of China
About 65,000 people visited Sanya's festivities
Read more
Russia’s Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft lands in Kazakhstan
Rescuers are currently approaching the capsule to help crew members leave it
Read more
International Trade Dispute Resolution forum successfully held on Hainan
Hainan is actively developing a legal framework to protect the interests of businessmen and investors
Read more
Duty free sales on Hainan up by 122% on first day of October 1 weekend
This year, two new duty free stores were opened in Haikou
Read more
Threat to US democracy comes not from Russian hackers but from popular mistrust — diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova recalled that according to the polls propagation of disinformation is blamed not on "Russian troll factories," RT propaganda or Chinese cyber troops, but on American politicians, IT-corporations and social network users
Read more
Hainan launches settlement of public data management issues
China's southernmost province has become one of eight regions in China where appropriate governance mechanisms are being introduced in a pilot mode
Read more
Moscow not interested in ‘a divided Europe’, says Kremlin
"We want to be heard: we are not threatening anyone, we are not a source of danger, we are a very large and very powerful country who is looking for partners," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Press review: Why Nuland was allowed into Russia and LPR head reveals offer to Zelensky
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 12th
Read more
About 65,000 tourists celebrate PRC founding anniversary in Hainan's Sanya
Sanya is a leading Chinese resort with more than a million people
Read more
Hainan announces a contest for the best names for two newborn gibbons
The Hainan gibbons are the oldest surviving gibbons in the world.
Read more