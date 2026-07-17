MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is worried that the process of resolving the Iran conflict has distracted Western countries from providing total support to Ukraine itself, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference after talks with his Azerbaijanian counterpart, Jeyhun Bairamov.

"As regards the impact on the Ukraine crisis, the Ukrainian regime is concerned that this situation [around Iran] may distract attention from support that this regime is seeking from the West on an increasing scale," Lavrov noted. "This has distracted the United States too, which Europe would like to draw into unequivocal support for the Kiev regime," he added.

At that, the top Russian diplomat continued, European leaders themselves, take French President Emmanuel Macron as an example, state "openly and proudly" at public events that they have "swayed the United States from the Anchorage position, which no longer exists, to the position of unconditional and unequivocal support for Ukraine as a harbinger of European values."

"Most importantly, they (representatives of the Kiev regime - TASS) are worried that the Americans are getting distracted and cannot jump on the Russia pressure bandwagon full steam ahead," Lavrov concluded.