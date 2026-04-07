To Lam’s election as president to help strengthen Russia-Vietnam relations — Putin

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that To Lam’s presidency will strengthen the relationship between Moscow and Hanoi.

"I am confident that your presidency will further strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between Moscow and Hanoi. I look forward to continuing our constructive dialogue and close cooperation on pressing issues on the bilateral, regional, and international agendas," said the congratulatory telegram posted on the Kremlin website.

Putin also wished To Lam continued success, good health, and well-being.