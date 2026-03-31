Suspect in Russian House attack in Prague detained, director says

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. The suspect in a recent attack on the Russian House in the Czech capital has been detained; he had been planning the crime since 2025, the head of the center, Igor Girenko, told TASS.

"News came today that the criminal who carried out the terror attack against the Russian House in Prague has been detained. He is a foreigner. It is also known that he had lived on the crime plot since the summer of 2025," Girenko said.

He also dismissed media reports that the attacker had appeared before the police on his own initiative as false. "He was detained," Girenko reiterated.

Earlier, Girenko told TASS that the Russian House was firebombed on March 26, when unknown assailants hurled Molotov cocktails at the building. According to Russia’s agency for international humanitarian cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo), no one was injured in the attack, as the Molotov cocktails damaged library windows and the building’s facade.

The Czech Republic condemned the incident. The attacker may face three years behind bars for "damaging foreign property," the Czech media reported.