Russian air defenses down 52 Ukrainian drones over Kursk Region in past day — governor

KURSK, March 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces carried out artillery strikes on evacuated areas of Russia’s bordering Kursk Region, firing munitions 38 times at the area over the past 24 hours. A total of 52 Ukrainian drones of various types have been intercepted over the region, Governor Alexander Khinshtein reported.

"Between 9:00 a.m. [Moscow time] (6:00 a.m. GMT) on March 26 and 7:00 a.m. [Moscow time] (4:00 a.m. GMT) on March 27, a total of 52 enemy drones of various types were shot down. The enemy used artillery on evacuated areas 38 times. Drones attacked our territory 14 times by dropping explosives," he wrote on the Max social media app.

Khinshtein added that the attacks in the Novoivanovka village in the Rylsky district damaged the windows and facades of four houses. In the village of Yaroslavka in the Khomutovsky district, a tractor, a car, and a garage were damaged. There were no fatalities or injuries as a result of the Ukrainian strikes, the Kursk Region governor reported.