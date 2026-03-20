MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is seeking, through terrorist acts, to undermine everything achieved in the negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has stated.

Zakharova, in a commentary on Ukrainian attacks on the infrastructure of the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines on March 17-19, recalled the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting of the board of the Russian Federal Security Service on February 24: "The enemy carries out these terrorist attacks in conditions where it is unable to achieve its main goal, to inflict a strategic defeat on our country on the battlefield."

At the same time, the foreign ministry spokeswoman emphasized that thanks to the coordinated effective actions of the Russian Defense Ministry forces and mobile operational groups, "all attacks were repelled, and damage to the listed facilities was prevented."

"The intention is obvious: to destroy the settlement process through diplomatic means, to ‘break everything that has already been achieved on the negotiation track,’" the diplomat noted in a commentary.

According to the Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman, it is no coincidence that the Ukrainian attack coincided with meetings between Vladimir Zelensky and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London on March 17.

"This involuntarily leads to thoughts about its true beneficiaries, one of whose key tasks is to prevent a sustainable settlement of the Ukrainian crisis based on eliminating its root causes in the spirit of the mutual understandings reached during the Russian-US summit in Alaska on August 15, 2025," she emphasized.

Disastrous recklessness for world energy

Zakharova also drew attention to the fact that the reckless actions of the Kiev regime "lie in the same vein as the terrorist attacks it authorized on Russian and foreign tankers in the international waters of the Mediterranean and Black Seas, as well as on the infrastructure of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, a company with extensive participation of foreign capital."

"By such methods, the Zelensky regime hopes not only to undermine Russia’s position as a reliable supplier and transit country for energy resources, but also to keep the Ukrainian crisis in the focus of international attention, especially in the context of the rapidly changing geopolitical situation due to the situation in the Middle East," she remarked.

The diplomat also pointed out the detrimental nature of such a terrorist attack for overall regional security, which is "fraught with even greater destabilization of the global energy market." "In conditions where leading Western countries admit that without Russian energy resources, market stabilization would be problematic, the Zelensky regime openly acts against their interests, unashamedly seeking to influence the internal political processes of its sponsors," Zakharova specified.

Cooperation to maintain security

Thus, the foreign ministry spokeswoman stated that the Russian side will continue to work together with partners "interested in the safe and reliable operation of the existing international energy and logistics infrastructure that ensures the supply of Russian hydrocarbons." "It is important to increase pressure on the Kiev regime, to encourage it to stop the reckless strikes that pose a threat to international energy routes," she concluded.

About pipelines

Russia supplies gas to Turkey via two pipelines across the Black Sea. Blue Stream was commissioned in early 2003, with a design capacity of 16 bln cubic meters per year and a total length of 1,213 km. The TurkStream export gas pipeline consists of two lines: one intended for gas supplies to Turkish consumers and the other for deliveries to countries in Southern and Southeastern Europe. The total capacity of TurkStream is 31.5 bln cubic meters, and it was launched in January 2020.

At present, TurkStream remains the only active route for Russian gas supplies toward Europe following the cessation of transit via Ukraine. The starting point of TurkStream is the Russkaya compressor station, built near Anapa.