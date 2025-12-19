Putin still enjoys simple pleasure of driving through Moscow alone

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin drives himself around Moscow incognito, but such occasions are rare, he said during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year," answering a question from a 13-year-old boy from the Roscongress children’s editorial office, who became the youngest journalist to ask the head of state a question at the event.

"I didn’t exactly say that I drive around Moscow myself. That does happen, but very rarely. I just said that sometimes I drive without any traffic police escort. That’s more often the case," Putin noted.

The president said he gets great satisfaction from these rides. "It’s interesting to look out the car window, not only at the road I travel on from my country residence to Moscow and back, but also at different areas of Moscow. It’s also nice to see what’s happening around you," he said.

Putin previously mentioned at a meeting of the Human Rights Council that he sometimes travels without an escort or flashing lights, keeping a low profile.